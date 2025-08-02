This week has been witness to a veritable inundation of data, including headline macroeconomic reports on jobs, inflation and GDP, another pause decision on interest rates by the Fed, and a bevy of corporate earnings reports, of which the top line message seems
More Data, Fewer Answers
Summary
- This week has been witness to a veritable inundation of data, including headline macroeconomic reports on jobs, inflation and GDP, another pause decision on interest rates by the Fed.
- Financial markets have powered through this onslaught of numbers with their usual nonchalance.
- On Wednesday, we learned that real GDP growth for the second quarter was up by 3.0 percent on an annualized basis.
- As expected, the Committee decided to hold the target Fed funds rate at the current range of 4.25-4.50 percent.
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.