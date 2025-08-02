Seagate: Time To Lock In Gains, As Multiples And Margins Trail Peers (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- I'm downgrading Seagate to a sell after a massive run-up, as better alternatives like Western Digital now exist.
- Seagate's valuation has become stretched at 15x forward P/E, making its risk/reward profile less attractive compared to cheaper, higher-margin WDC.
- The memory industry remains highly competitive and commoditized, with potential demand risks if AI-driven capex slows in the coming years.
- I recommend locking in gains on Seagate and reallocating to Western Digital or holding cash for future opportunities after a market correction.
