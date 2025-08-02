Medical Properties Trust: Uncertainty Remains For Now, But The Patient Is Recovering

Luuk Wierenga
883 Followers

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust is in a turnaround phase, with new tenants ramping up payments and the Prospect bankruptcy resolution as key catalysts.
  • Normalized funds from operations remain flat due to refinancing costs, but rent billed is growing, and dividend coverage should turn positive very soon as tenant payments increase.
  • Management's incentive plan aligns with shareholders at a $7 share price, but I remain cautious due to their track record and hefty compensation.
  • At a depressed valuation, upside potential is significant if operational trends hold, but risks from tenant quality and systemic issues persist.

Tired Latina businesswoman sitting in a coffee, intently focused on her laptop amidst the bustle of city life.

Minet Zahirovic/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Here we are again, back at Medical Properties Trust (MPW). Since we are talking about one of the most turbulent REITs at this moment, frequent covering of the stock is important. Even though

This article was written by

Luuk Wierenga
883 Followers
I'm Luuk Wierenga, an economics teacher from the Netherlands with a strong passion for income investing. My investment journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic, and since then, I've specialized in identifying Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) that are temporarily out-of-favor with Mr. Market. As an educator, I use fundamental economic insights to assess the true intrinsic value of a stock. My investment horizon is long-term, and my strategy revolves around contrarian and deep-value opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MPW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MPW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News