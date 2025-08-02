Shares of Radian Group (RDN) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing about 7% of their value. While the private mortgage insurer has delivered excellent financial results, this has been priced in, and focus has
Radian Group: Buyback And Solid Results Make Shares Attractive
Summary
- Radian Group's shares have underperformed despite strong financials, as market focus shifts to potential future earnings normalization and housing market risks.
- The company maintains disciplined underwriting and conservative reserves, prioritizing portfolio quality over aggressive growth amid softening housing conditions.
- Radian's robust capital position enables ongoing dividends and significant share buybacks, with strong liquidity supporting future capital returns to shareholders.
- At current levels, Radian trades below book value; I see $37 as fair value and view the recent pullback as an attractive buying opportunity.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.