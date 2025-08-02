Radian Group: Buyback And Solid Results Make Shares Attractive

Aug. 02, 2025 6:37 AM ETRadian Group Inc. (RDN) StockRDN
Seeking Profits
4.72K Followers

Summary

  • Radian Group's shares have underperformed despite strong financials, as market focus shifts to potential future earnings normalization and housing market risks.
  • The company maintains disciplined underwriting and conservative reserves, prioritizing portfolio quality over aggressive growth amid softening housing conditions.
  • Radian's robust capital position enables ongoing dividends and significant share buybacks, with strong liquidity supporting future capital returns to shareholders.
  • At current levels, Radian trades below book value; I see $37 as fair value and view the recent pullback as an attractive buying opportunity.

House and car protection or insurance

marrio31/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Radian Group (RDN) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing about 7% of their value. While the private mortgage insurer has delivered excellent financial results, this has been priced in, and focus has

This article was written by

Seeking Profits
4.72K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RDN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RDN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RDN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News