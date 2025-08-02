Imperial Petroleum: You're Getting It For Less Than Its Cash

Giacomo Bocanegra
311 Followers

Summary

  • IMPP trades at a massive discount: 4x earnings, 77% below book value, and has $206.6M cash vs. $105M market cap.
  • The company is debt-free, consistently profitable for ten quarters, and buying ships outright with cash, yet remains ignored due to its microcap status.
  • IMPP’s cash and a modern, fully owned fleet - far exceed its market valuation, with no signs of distress or cash burn.
  • This is a rare, clear mispricing: a profitable, asset-rich shipping company trading for less than half its cash, offering deep value for patient investors.

A huge oil tanker transports crude oil through the calm waters of the Baltic Sea at sunset.

Dmitri Toms

Sometimes you come across a stock so mispriced, so clearly misunderstood, that you feel like you’re reading it wrong. That’s how Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP)(NASDAQ:IMPPP) feels right now.

This name is trading at about 4x earnings, a 77% discount

This article was written by

Giacomo Bocanegra
311 Followers
Giacomo Bocanegra currently serves as portfolio manager for the hedge fund Bocanegra Asset Management LP. Before BAM, Mr. Bocanegra held equity research roles at Lucerne Capital Management and Wells Fargo. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Lawrence University.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in IMPP, IMPPP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IMPP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IMPP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IMPP
--
IMPPP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News