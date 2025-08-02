Reddit: Why Every AI Company Now Bows To The Front Page (Rating Upgrade)

Oakoff Investments
Investing Group

Summary

  • Reddit crushed Q2 expectations with $500M revenue (+78% YoY), $167M EBITDA, and $0.45 EPS versus consensus forecasts, proving skeptics wrong.
  • Reddit became the #1 most cited domain for AI training, monetizing authentic human conversations through $35M data licensing revenue growth.
  • Reddit Answers exploded from 1M to 6M users in one quarter, transforming Reddit from a Google-dependent traffic recipient to a search destination.
  • Despite Reddit's exceptional fundamentals and AI moat, the current 60x P/E valuation leaves a limited margin of safety, awaiting a 20-25% pullback for optimal entry.

Reddit, Pinterest, Whatsapp and other Apple Apps on iPhone screen

stockcam

Introduction

It's always sad to see when you're an analyst and one of your investment ratings ages like milk. This is exactly what happened to me and my rating on Reddit (RDDT) stock.

I initiated my coverage in

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments
8.77K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RDDT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RDDT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RDDT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News