Sixth Street Specialty: Third Most Expensive BDC, And I'm Still Holding
Summary
- Sixth Street Specialty remains highly expensive, trading at a 42% premium to NAV, making it the third most expensive BDC.
- Despite sector headwinds, TSLX's dividend is well-covered (127% coverage), and portfolio quality remains robust with low non-accruals.
- Earnings power is supported by stable NII per share and prudent redeployment of undistributed proceeds, offsetting future headwinds.
- Given high valuation but strong fundamentals, I am holding my position in TSLX, but not adding more capital at these levels.
