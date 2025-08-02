Third Coast Bancshares: Lower Deposit Costs Drive Surge In Net Interest Margin
Summary
- Third Coast Bancshares is a regional bank focused on Texas, with net interest income accounting for 95% of its Q2 2025 revenue.
- Earnings per share surged in Q2 2025, thanks to an improvement in the net interest margin, indicating the bank has navigated the 1% in 2024 Fed rate cuts quite well.
- With another 1% in rate cuts priced in by markets over the next year, I believe TCBX will be able to maintain (and potentially expand) its net interest margin.
- Coupled with robust loan and deposit growth, this puts TCBX in a good position to outperform the 2026 analyst EPS consensus, justifying a buy rating on the stock.
- A recession in Texas, although unlikely in the near term, is a key risk to consider in the investment case.
