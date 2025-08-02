Enbridge: Diverging Interest Rate Paths Have Me Rethinking Common Vs. Preferred
Summary
- Enbridge's predictable, toll-road business model supports steady common dividend growth, making it a reliable, if dull, choice for income investors.
- Recent US-Canada interest rate divergence improves the value of Enbridge common shares relative to their US dollar-based preferreds.
- Resettable preferred shares face potential dividend cuts with falling US rates, narrowing their yield advantage over the common shares.
- I upgrade ENB common shares to Buy; Series 1 and 5 preferreds remain Buy, while Series L is downgraded to Hold due to diminished yield premium.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EBGEF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
