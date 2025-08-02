Enbridge: Diverging Interest Rate Paths Have Me Rethinking Common Vs. Preferred

Summary

  • Enbridge's predictable, toll-road business model supports steady common dividend growth, making it a reliable, if dull, choice for income investors.
  • Recent US-Canada interest rate divergence improves the value of Enbridge common shares relative to their US dollar-based preferreds.
  • Resettable preferred shares face potential dividend cuts with falling US rates, narrowing their yield advantage over the common shares.
  • I upgrade ENB common shares to Buy; Series 1 and 5 preferreds remain Buy, while Series L is downgraded to Hold due to diminished yield premium.

Another Boring Quarter (Not A Bad Thing)

Following Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSX:ENB:CA) is the opposite of watching an episode of Big Brother. With Enbridge, you can definitely expect the expected. That makes it a favorite of income

I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income. I mostly write on positions I already hold or am considering changing. I prefer to hold positions for the long-term unless there is a compelling reason to sell. I look for investment opportunities without regard to asset class, market cap, sector, or yield. I would rather maximize total return over time by buying when price is low relative to intrinsic value.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EBGEF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

