TFI International: Freight Slump Masks A Compelling Value Story

Sandpiper Investment Research
1.28K Followers

Summary

  • TFI International remains undervalued, delivering strong free cash flow, low leverage, and disciplined capital allocation despite a prolonged freight downturn.
  • Operational efficiency improvements and technology adoption are driving margin gains, even with weak volumes, and management is guiding for further margin expansion.
  • The company trades at a significant discount to U.S. peers despite a strong track record of acquisitive growth, EPS compounding, and shareholder returns.
  • I see TFI as an attractive risk-reward opportunity, with insider buying and a clear path to double-digit EPS growth supporting my bullish stance.

T-Force Freight linehaul semi-truck heading west on Interstate 90 from Spokane, Washington USA.

Jon Tetzlaff

Please note all figures are in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

TFI International (TSX:TFII:CA) has been a name I’ve highlighted as being one of the most undervalued yet quality names to own in the

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research
1.28K Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TFII:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TFII:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TFII:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TFII
--
TFII:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News