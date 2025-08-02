Semiconductor stocks have fired back toward their all-time highs, as measured by the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD). On an absolute basis, chips equities are testing their highs from July 2024, while the fund has underperformed relative to
Credo: Sustained High Sales Growth And Margins, Watching One Key Price Level
Summary
- I rate Credo Technology Group a hold—valuation looks fair, but technicals are bullish, with clear support at $87.
- Credo’s fundamentals are strong: 180% YoY revenue growth, robust EPS beats, and management guides for continued rapid expansion, especially in AEC.
- Key risks include heavy reliance on Amazon (60% of sales), intense competition, and potential AI capex slowdowns, but current trends remain favorable.
- Technically, shares broke out above $87, targeting $145; I recommend a small position size due to high volatility and limited downside volume support.
