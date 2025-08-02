If you've been looking for dividends, chances are you have come across Altria (NYSE:MO) long ago. This juggernaut has made investors' wallets fat for decades. Currently no other major tobacco company, neither in the U.S. nor overseas, offers a higher yield than good
Altria: The Highest Yielding Tobacco Stock
Summary
- Altria remains a buy for me due to its industry-leading dividend yield and potential for double-digit total returns, despite recent price appreciation.
- The company boasts an exceptional track record of dependable dividend growth, with 59 consecutive annual increases and the likely 60th hike coming in August.
- While cigarette volumes are declining, cost-cutting and share buybacks are supporting EPS growth, and management’s guidance inspires confidence for continued dividend increases.
- Valuation is attractive versus peers, and with a 6.6% yield and modest growth expectations, Altria suits conservative, income-focused investors seeking reliable long-term returns.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO, BTI, IMBBY, PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.