I'm Buying This Market Dip With Leverage

Aug. 02, 2025 10:45 AM ET
Deep Value Investing
Summary

  • Trump is pushing back the implementation of the reciprocal tariffs for the second time this year. I'm not surprised in the slightest.
  • The one-week window will open up further exceptions and carve-outs for trading partners. I believe US Customs had little to do with the decision to implement this window.
  • I am very bullish on any rise in unemployment. High unemployment means enterprises are adopting AI, therefore, right-sizing their headcount and maximizing their bottom-line.
  • Furthermore, high unemployment could finally push the FED to cut down interest rates. Both effects are favorable to investors in US equities.
  • I loaded the truck on August 1, deploying most of my remaining cash. I reiterate my strong buy rating.

The player takes out an ace of diamonds from a deck of cards in a game of poker. Winning depends on luck

VITALII BORKOVSKYI/iStock via Getty Images

In my previous article on the broader markets, I projected that the S&P 500 (SP500) would hit all-time highs around mid-to-late summer. Well, it seems that I was right.

Small deep value individual investor, with a modest private investment portfolio, split approx. 50%-50% between shares and call options. I have a contrarian investment style, highly risky, and often dealing with illiquid options. My timeframe tends to be between 3-24 months. I like stocks that have experienced a recent sell-off due to non-recurrent events, particularly when insiders are buying shares at the new lower price. I use fundamental analysis to check the health of companies and technical analysis to optimize the entry and exit points of my positions.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLDP, RCAT, AMPX, NBIS, NVTS, GOOG, SOXL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

