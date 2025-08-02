Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) reported the company’s fiscal Q1 results from the April-June period on the 30th of July. The automotive repair shop operator reported positive sales signals amid newly appointed CEO Peter Fitzsimmons’ turnaround
Monro: Q1 Progress Makes The Turnaround Story Attractive (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Monro showed major turnaround progress in Q1. Comparable store sales are now showing great momentum.
- Profitability pressure and growth deceleration add some uncertainty to otherwise significantly good turnaround progress, making upcoming reports important.
- Monro's decision to cut 145 unprofitable stores is a clear positive.
- With my estimates, Monro provides an attractive 10% cash flow yield in FY2027. I estimate 54% upside to $21.7 through a DCF model.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MNRO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.