Shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) have been a moderate performer over the past year, adding 7% while paying a nearly-5% dividend yield. After a multiyear period of pronounced underperformance, Lincoln has taken meaningful action to improve its
Lincoln National: Q2 Result, Progress Made But Execution Risk Remains
Summary
- Lincoln National has improved its capital position through cost cuts and a Bain Capital stake, supporting a solid Q2 earnings beat.
- Group Protection remains the standout segment, driving margin expansion and earnings growth, but future competitive pressure could impact margins.
- The Bain deal strengthens the balance sheet and enables capital deployment, but execution risk remains in shifting the business mix and improving cash flow.
- At current prices near my $36 target, LNC is fairly valued; I maintain a hold rating as turnaround efforts continue but see no rush to buy.
