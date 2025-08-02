BMEZ: This Healthcare Fund Is Paying Out More Than It Earns

Cain Lee
6.42K Followers

Summary

  • BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) exposes investors to life science companies but the performance has been flawed since inception.
  • The fund writes options against its holdings, which helps amplify income levels but makes it difficult for the fund to participate in capital appreciation.
  • BMEZ offers a high dividend yield of 14.2% but the fund is paying out more than it actually earns.
  • I believe that a dividend cut is needed to better preserve the fund's NAV during this unfavorable higher interest rate environment.

Pills

Daniel Grizelj

Overview

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) operates as a closed end fund that aims to provide a diverse exposure to high quality healthcare businesses. As the name implies, BMEZ is a termed fund with a maturity that

This article was written by

Cain Lee
6.42K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering high quality dividend stocks and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I created a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BMEZ Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BMEZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BMEZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News