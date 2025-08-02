MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Andrew Kang - Executive VP & CFO

Michael J. Saylor - Executive Chairman

Phong Q. Le - President, CEO & Director

Shirish Jajodia - Corporate Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations

Brian H. Dobson - Clear Street LLC

Lance William Vitanza - TD Cowen, Research Division

Mark Anthony Palmer - The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division

Preston Pysh - Ego Death Capital Management LLC

Shirish Jajodia

Hello, enveryone, and good evening. I am Shirish Jajodia, Corporate Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations at Strategy. I will be your moderator for Strategy's 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Webinar. Today marks a historic day for Strategy and all our investors. We believe this deserves an exciting brand-new format of our earnings call in line with our mission to digitally transform Investor Relations and be the most transparent company in the world. We will start the call with 60-minute presentation approximately. This time, we have shuffled the order of the presenters. Andrew Kang will begin first, followed by Michael Saylor and then Phong Le. This will be followed by a 30-minute interactive Q&A session with our 4 Wall Street equity analysts and 4 Bitcoin analysts.

Before we proceed, I will read the safe harbor statement. Some of the information we provide in this presentation regarding our future expectations, plans, guidance and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, our guidance with respect to 2025 operating income, net income, earnings per share, BTC Yield and BTC $ Gain and the hypothetical valuation models contained in this presentation. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to various important factors, including the risk factors discussed in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 5, 2025, and our current report on Form 8-K filed