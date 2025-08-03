Chevron Aims To Cut Costs With Increased Production
Summary
- Chevron's acquisition of Hess, including the prized Guyana Stabroek assets, positions the company for accretive growth and significant cost synergies by 2025.
- Despite oil price headwinds, record Permian Basin production, and accelerated share repurchases, this supports my buy rating and $178 price target for CVX shares.
- The Hess deal adds valuable assets and expected $1B in free cash flow by end 2025, with further cost savings from AI-driven operational efficiencies.
- Risks include persistent commodity price weakness and potential OPEC+ supply increases, but Chevron's strong dividend yield and valuation support upside potential.
