Western Digital: Pure-Play HDD Strength, Substantial FCF To Boost Shareholder Returns
Summary
- Western Digital remains a buy, as its pure-play HDD business delivers >30% growth, fueled by strong AI-driven datacenter demand post-Flash spin-off.
- Disciplined supply management and stable pricing have driven healthy gross margins, reducing historical boom-bust cycles and supporting robust free cash flow.
- Q4 results exceeded expectations with 30% revenue growth, surging cloud/data center shipments, and rapid technological advancements in HDD products.
- Despite a sharp rally, Western Digital trades at only 12x forward earnings, making it the cheapest among peers and offering further upside potential.
