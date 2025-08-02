The 1-Minute Market Report - August 3, 2025

This was the week when the employment report was so unexpectedly bad that it tanked the market. Stocks sold off, bonds and volatility rallied, and the Mag 7 held its own.

For 28 years, I was a professional trader, analyst & portfolio manager. I ran the equity trading desk at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago. Now I am a private investor, the founder of a nonprofit investor advocacy firm, and a private investing coach. Why did I leave the business and go out on my own? Because I wasn't serving the demographic I wanted. To get attention in the investment world you must have a minimum of $5 million to invest. I was charged with helping these good folks grow their assets by teaching them the tricks of the trade, so to speak. This included things like Private Equity and Credit, Venture Capital, and "hot" IPOs. What I really wanted was to work with investors who were closer to the beginning of their investing lifetime. By starting my own business, I was able to do exactly that. I charge for my time, and nothing else, so that I can carry the message to more investors who can really use it, and appreciate having access to it.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.