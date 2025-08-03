Brookfield Renewable Partners: Hydro Play, Growth, And Attractive Dividend; It Is A Buy
Summary
- Despite political and inflationary headwinds, I remain bullish on BEP, due to robust operating results and a strong growth outlook.
- In fact, even the ~24% return figure since my earlier piece on BEP in February 2025 does not damage the investment case here.
- In the article, I explain why considering the Q2 2025 data points to BEP offering great risk-adjusted returns.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.