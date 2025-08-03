SCMB: Perfectly Sensible ETF But Not Obviously Worth It

Aug. 03, 2025 3:09 AM ETSchwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB)SCMB
Tim Worstall
5.05K Followers

Summary

  • The end result of the investment strategy here seems not worth it to me.
  • The tax breaks on municipal income make them a good fit for higher-rate taxpayers looking for income.
  • Holding the full universe, covering the index, is a sensible diversification strategy.
  • But the end result, with munis, seems to be a lower income than can be achieved by more selective funds.

ETF - Exchange Traded Funds

AlexSecret

Those inner details of an investment instrument are important

It's entirely possible for there to be a perfectly sensible investment out there, one that's properly designed, well run, and so on, but which still isn't worth it. Just as the opposite is clearly

This article was written by

Tim Worstall
5.05K Followers
Tim Worstall is a wholesaler of rare earth metals and one of the global experts in the metal scandium. He is also a Fellow at the Adam Smith Inst in London and an writer for a number of media outlets, including The Times (London), Telegraph, The Register and even, very occasionally indeed, for the WSJ. This account is linked with that of Mohamad Machine-Chian: https://seekingalpha.com/user/52914142/comments

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCMB ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCMB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCMB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News