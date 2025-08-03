At the end of July, the market was trading close to its all-time high, and there are certainly several reasons to believe that there could be more good news to come in the remainder of this year. However, I have been
RSPU: Preparing For The Eventual Market Pull Back
Summary
- RSPU offers a compelling alternative to XLU, consistently outperforming it across 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods despite higher fees.
- The equal-weight strategy reduces overexposure to overvalued stocks and provides balanced sector exposure, enhancing long-term risk-adjusted returns.
- While RSPU's dividend yield lags XLU, its total return make it attractive for conservative investors seeking stability and income.
- Despite concentration and interest rate risks, RSPU's track record and Quant Buy rating justify a closer look for utility sector exposure.
