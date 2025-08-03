The market’s perception of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is absolutely horrible and after a double-beat shares fell -14.39% this week. For years the bears have discussed how PYPL is a dying company but the revenue continues to grow and PYPL delivered $8.3 billion in
PayPal: One Of My Largest Contrarian Ideas; Needs To Become A Dividend Machine
Summary
- PayPal remains highly profitable and is growing revenue, defying the market's negative narrative and recent share price declines.
- The company is deeply undervalued, trading at a significant discount to peers, despite strong free cash flow and double-digit EPS growth projections.
- Buybacks have failed to create shareholder value; I strongly advocate for a substantial dividend program to attract new investors and income-focused ETFs.
- PayPal's innovation, strategic partnerships, and global platform expansion position it for future growth, making it a top contrarian opportunity.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.