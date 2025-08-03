I rate CubeSmart (CUBE) as a buy, for income-focused investors interested in equity real estate investment trusts (REITs). The company just reported Q2 earnings results, which were better than expected, and management raised guidance for the rest of the year. Real
CubeSmart Q2: Better Than Expected, Raised Guidance
Summary
- CubeSmart is a self-storage unit REIT with a strong history of growth.
- CUBE offers a 5.35% dividend yield and has consistently raised dividends for 10 years.
- The company’s growth strategy—new builds, acquisitions, and third-party management—plus an investment-grade balance sheet, positions it well for future rate cuts.
- CUBE outperforms sector peers in yield and 5-year returns, and I see further upside as the housing market recovers and self-storage demand rises.
- In this article, I outline the reasons why CUBE is a buy with a positive future.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CUBE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.