After going public in 2024, Trump Media (DJT) has been a fascinating company to watch. The stock's market cap has remained in the billions of dollars, despite the actual business producing almost no revenue. After the
Trump Media: Q2 Results Remain Poor
Summary
- Trump Media's core business remains weak, with Q2 revenues under $1 million and heavy operating losses even when excluding legal expenses.
- The company pivoted in Q2, raising $2.4 billion to invest in Bitcoin and related assets, but that hasn't changed its business fundamentals.
- Valuation is extremely high, trading at about 1,375 times sales, making the stock very expensive compared to peers like Rumble and Meta.
