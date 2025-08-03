Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) is a seemingly big and boring company, as it is the maker of Kleenex, Huggies diapers, and other well-known brands. However, in this case, "boring" is a good thing because it is such a stable provider of essential consumer goods. I believe this might lead
Kimberly-Clark: Q2 Results Confirm This Dividend King Is A Strong Buy
Summary
- Kimberly-Clark offers stability and upside as a consumer staples leader, especially appealing amid economic uncertainty and potential recession risks.
- Recent Q2 results showed strong organic sales growth and an improved outlook, despite headline revenue misses due to one-time factors.
- The stock trades at an attractive 17x 2025 earnings, offers a nearly 4% dividend yield, and boasts over 52 years of consecutive dividend increases.
- Potential Fed rate cuts and economic slowdown could drive investors to defensive names like Kimberly-Clark, supporting share price appreciation toward 52-week highs.
