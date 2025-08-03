Now that we have most of the earnings results from the Mag-7 market leaders, we can start to make some assessments about how these companies have performed so far —and how each stock is likely to trend during the final
Mag-7: My Top Pick For 2025 (Year-End)
Summary
- Alphabet (GOOG) is my top Mag-7 pick, with strong earnings, attractive valuation, and aggressive AI capex supporting continued upside into year-end.
- Meta Platforms (META) also looks undervalued after robust revenue/EPS beats and technical breakout; I view dips as buying opportunities unless key support fails.
- Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) show relative weakness—cloud growth disappoints for AMZN, while MSFT looks vulnerable to pullbacks near highs; I’m cautious or sidelined with MSFT.
- Apple (AAPL) is my least favorite Mag-7 stock due to high valuation, weak AI positioning, and bearish chart setup—potential short candidate if support breaks.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, META, NVDA, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.