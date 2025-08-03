When I last wrote about Novo Nordisk (NVO) on July 1, I reiterated my Strong Buy rating on the stock. I titled the article, "Novo Nordisk: The Pullback Is Noise - The Buy Case Is Stronger Than Ever,"
Novo Nordisk: I Was Wrong Twice, But This Selloff Looks Like 2016 All Over Again
Summary
- I'm downgrading Novo Nordisk from Strong Buy to Buy due to recent guidance cuts, competitive pressures, and persistent compounded GLP-1 drug erosion.
- The long-term obesity drug opportunity, Novo's manufacturing scale, and a strong pipeline still support a bullish multi-year thesis.
- Novo is attractively valued after the sell-off, but near-term recovery requires patience; it's a Buy for long-term investors comfortable with volatility.
- This isn't the first time that Novo Nordisk has been through a phase of slowing growth followed by a CEO transition. The company may be able to navigate the headwinds just like last time.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NVO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
