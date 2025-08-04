2 Dividend Stocks Whose Dips May Be Worth Buying

Aug. 04, 2025 12:30 PM ETWBA, OTIS, USB1 Comment
The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group

Summary

  • Market volatility from tariffs presents a buying opportunity for quality stocks, especially for long-term investors seeking value in the current dip.
  • Otis Worldwide offers resilience and upside potential, with cost-saving initiatives and a strong dividend, despite near-term headwinds in China and tariffs.
  • U.S. Bancorp remains fundamentally strong, with solid earnings, dividend growth, and upside potential if economic conditions stabilize and rates decline.
  • Both stocks provide well-covered dividends and attractive valuations, making them compelling choices for investors seeking income and growth amid uncertainty.
  • Risks remain until we see more economic clarity, and both stocks will likely remain volatile, resulting in further downside potential.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of iREIT®+HOYA Capital get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
phrase buy the dip handwritten on night wet window glass surface

z1b

Introduction

With the August 1st deadline for tariffs now here and a weaker than anticipated jobs report, the market has responded like many of us likely thought it would. With the three major indexes all down over 1% at the time of



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh
6.69K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OTIS, USB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WBA--
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
OTIS--
Otis Worldwide Corporation
USB--
U.S. Bancorp
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News