Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) is set to report the company’s fiscal Q4 results on the 14th of August for the April-June period. The report comes with a lot of anticipation – the
Tapestry: Coach Leads A Weak Luxury Market
Summary
- Tapestry is going to report the company's fiscal Q4 results soon.
- Wall Street has ambitious expectations for the quarter, especially when considering the luxury market's weakness.
- Such strength is still likely. Coach has continued to capture increasing consumer interest, and signals point to a still strong outlook.
- As the stock has surged, Tapestry has started to become overvalued. I estimate 16% downside to $88.8.
