Shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing 13%. These losses intensified over the past week after the company reported decidedly mixed results, only amplifying fears about a potential weakening in apartment rents. I
AvalonBay: Concerning Demand Signs Weigh (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- AvalonBay's recent results highlight mixed performance, with expense control offset by weaker rent growth and rising bad debt concerns.
- Demand softness, especially from a weaker jobs market, is pressuring rent growth and occupancy, leading to cautious management guidance for the rest of 2024.
- Development delays are mostly one-time, but a larger pipeline may be an overhang given uncertain rental market demand.
- With modest FFO growth and a 3.8% yield, I downgrade AVB to 'hold'—there’s no rush to buy amid macro headwinds and limited near-term catalysts.
