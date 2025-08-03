The Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI)/Health Care 25/50 index. The ETF covers a wide range of market caps, from global big names to small-cap innovators and disruptors. The segments covered are also
VHT: Passive Health Care Exposure With Conservative Growth
Summary
- VHT offers broad, low-cost healthcare exposure with a market-cap weighted approach, favoring large caps but including some small innovators.
- The ETF is best suited as a core, defensive allocation, benefiting from healthcare's inelastic demand and resilience in downturns.
- Recent underperformance is due to post-COVID contraction and tech-led rallies, but VHT remains well-positioned for defensive rotation.
- While less concentrated than XLV, VHT provides better growth optionality with minimal downside risk, making it a buy for long-term investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.