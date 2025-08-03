Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is one of the largest housing developers in the United States, and I believe its shares are worth purchasing right now. The company was able to adapt to the new realities of
Lennar: Valuation Disconnect With Earnings Potential
Summary
- Lennar's asset-light strategy, post-Millrose REIT spin-off, boosts flexibility, reduces capital intensity, and frees cash for core homebuilding growth.
- Despite cyclical headwinds and falling margins, Lennar maintains strong cash flow, low debt, and attractive valuation at 12.6x FWD P/E, cheaper than peers.
- Housing shortage persists in the U.S.; if monetary policy eases, demand and Lennar's share price should recover, offering a favorable risk/reward profile.
- Management expects margins to stabilize and delivery volumes to ramp in H2 2025, supporting guidance for $8 EPS and $34-35B revenue for the year.
