SCHD: Wouldn't Call It Dead Money

The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group

Summary

  • SCHD has underperformed recently, but its high-quality holdings, income reliability, and low-cost structure make it a strong choice for income-focused portfolios.
  • The ETF's sector allocation favors stability and downside protection over growth, with less exposure to technology and more to energy, staples, and healthcare.
  • SCHD's long-term track record, consistent distribution growth, and attractive valuation position it well for upside when interest rates decline.
  • Despite near-term underperformance, I believe SCHD offers long-term value, income stability, and could benefit as investors rotate out of fixed-income assets.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »
Gold bull and bear on each side of a wooden seesaw in gradient blue background. Illustration of the concept of bullish and bearish market, change of stock prices and risk of investment

Dragon Claws

Introduction

I'm sure readers are currently saying to themselves, here we go again, another Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) article.

In the past year, the ETF beloved by investors, mainly those seeking income, has underperformed, appearing to be dead money.



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh
6.69K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News