Carvana: GAAP Profits Will Silence The Bears
Summary
- Despite a tough market, I remain bullish on Carvana due to its strong Q2 earnings, expanding market share, and robust profitability.
- Used car demand is surging, Carvana’s GPU is at record highs, and economies of scale are driving margins and GAAP profitability.
- Carvana’s valuation is rich, but its superior growth, expanding margins, and early-stage market penetration justify staying long post-earnings.
- Q2 results confirm Carvana’s rapid revenue and unit growth, outpacing peers and solidifying its position as a top U.S. used car retailer.
