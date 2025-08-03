Salesforce: The Generational Buying Opportunity Is Here (Rating Upgrade)

Amrita Roy
Investing Group

Summary

  • I am upgrading Salesforce to a 'buy' with a $328 price target, seeing a 31% upside potential after a 30% multiple compression YTD, despite no change in earnings estimates.
  • Agentforce's new consumption-based pricing and recent updates with Agentforce 3 could drive accelerated adoption and revenue growth, which the market is underestimating.
  • The pending Informatica acquisition will strengthen Salesforce's data platform, creating a flywheel for Agentforce and AI-driven growth.
  • Investor pessimism is overdone. With the stock trading at 17x its projected FY28 earnings, I believe the risk-reward looks attractive, with significant potential for rerating.

The new Salesforce corporate headquarters together with Salesforce East and West towers visible in the background

Sundry Photography

Introduction & Investment Thesis

I last wrote about Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) more than a year ago in May 2024, when I rated the stock a “hold,” as I believed that there wasn’t sufficient margin of safety given uncertainties pertaining

This article was written by

Amrita Roy
4.31K Followers

Amrita runs a boutique family office fund in beautiful Vancouver, where she leads the investment strategy for the family fund. The fund's objective is to invest capital in sustainable, growth-driven companies that maximize shareholder equity by meeting their growth-oriented goals. In addition, she also started her own award-winning newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist which focuses on portfolio strategy, valuation, and macroeconomics in concert with her husband Uttam Dey who is also a contributor on Seeking Alpha. Prior to cofounding her fund, Amrita worked for 5 years in high-growth supply-chain start-ups in downtown San Francisco, where she led strategy. During her time in the Bay Area, she also worked with venture capital firms and start-ups, where her efforts led her to grow the user acquisition business. During this time, she was introduced to investment portfolios and was able to maximize returns for clients during the pandemic. The cornerstone of Amritas work rests on democratizing financial literacy for everyone and breaking down financial jargon and complex macroeconomic concepts into formats that are easily digestible but more empowering than the typical investment thesis. Her newsletter has been featured as the Top Newsletter in Finance on popular newsletter platforms and she aims to bring her ideas to Seeking Alpha as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CRM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News