With BLS data suddenly suspect, can the markets trust nonfarm payrolls and the CPI? (0:17) Palantir and McDonald’s among those reporting earnings this week. (2:27) Berkshire-Hathaway profit down. (3:49)

Wall Street faces a big and unexpected test this week. Can the markets trust data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics?

President Donald Trump fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer in the wake of weak July payrolls and major downward revisions to previous months, claiming she has been rigging the numbers.

Let's assume the accusations of rigging are hyperbole and don’t require an independent counsel investigation, a cessation of all data collection currently and an eventual restatement of every data point going back to January 2024. Acting Commissioner William Wiatrowski will still have a job convincing financial markets across the globe that future figures aren’t affected by White House pressure.

"I think it’s clearly a worrying development, as it’s the sort of thing you’d expect to see in a banana republic, not in the USA," Pepperstone Strategist Michael Brown told Seeking Alpha. "Naturally it raises questions over how reliable the data will be going forwards, especially as it seems one’s head is now on the chopping block if you present information that Trump doesn’t want to see."

And it’s not just the jobs report. The BLS also calculates the CPI. That’s both sides of the Fed’s mandate hanging in the balance.

The first test will come on Thursday when Q2 productivity and unit labor costs figures arrive, along with weekly jobless claims.

"I’d like to hope that the BLS are still able to produce the accurate statistics they are known for, and the market will still react to the data in any case," Brown said. " The bigger worry is the precedent this sets for other institutions, such as the Fed, and whether Trump now ramps up his attacks on Powell & Co once more. If so, that’s naturally going to be a headwind for stocks, while also prompting a fairly significant steepening of the Treasury curve."

If the BLS is considered no longer trustworthy, investors may turn to alternative sources, like the much-maligned ADP private payrolls report.

Economist Oliver Blanchard had another potential solution.

“Add me to the list of people who think that the firing of the BLS commissioner is extremely worrying, reminding one of the actions of the worst dictators of the past,” he said “ But leaving aside my anger … given the size of the May/June revisions, shouldn’t BLS construct an additional index which combines BLS data and other sources (Linkedln, ADP, etc)?”

“I think only BLS can do it. While there exist private sector indices, they do not have access to not yet published BLS data,” he added.

On the earnings front, 122 S&P 500 companies will report results this week, including four Dow components.

According to FactSet, for Q2 so far (with 66% of S&P companies reporting actual results), 82% of those S&P companies have reported a positive EPS surprise and 79% have reported a positive revenue surprise.

Highlights for the week will be numbers from Palantir (PLTR), McDonald’s (MCD) and Disney (DIS).

Palantir is expected to report EPS of $0.14 on revenue of nearly $939.5 million on Monday. Palantir’s new deal with the U.S. Army worth up to $10 billion is an additional tailwind for the company, according to Wedbush. The analysts expect to hear more about this deal along with strong AI driven results. when the company reports earnings.

McDonald's reports on Wednesday. Analysts see EPS of $3.15 on revenue of $6.7 billion. Goldman Sachs upgraded McDonald's to a Buy last month. Analyst Christine Cho said that while there have been some bumps in the road in the last few quarters, McDonald's ultimately has the scale/marketing/digital advantage to successfully navigate through the environment.

Also on the earnings calendar:

ON Semiconductor (ON) joins Palantir on Monday.

AMD (AMD), Caterpillar (CAT), Pfizer (PFE) and Yum! Brands (YUM) issue numbers on Tuesday.

Along with McDonald's, Disney (DIS), Shopify (SHOP) and DoorDash (DASH) weigh in on Wednesday.

Eli Lilly (LLY), ConocoPhillips (COP), Block (XYZ) and Take-Two (TTWO) report Thursday.

In the news this weekend, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK) posted a near-4% decline in quarterly operating profit, hurt by soft insurance underwriting earnings and a $3.8 billion hit to its stake in Kraft Heinz (KHC).

This is Berkshire’s first quarterly report since Warren Buffett said he would be stepping down as CEO at the end of the year. Greg Abel is the hand-picked successor.

Berkshire's Q2 operating earnings slipped 3.8% Y/Y to $11.16. billion. This was the company's first back-to-back decline in quarterly operating earnings since the third quarter of 2020.

And electric air taxi developer Joby Aviation (JOBY) is weighing an acquisition of helicopter trip provider Blade Air Mobility (BLDE).

Bloomberg reports that no final decision has been made, and Joby could opt out of pursuing such a deal. Neither Joby nor Blade Air immediately responded to Seeking Alpha's requests for comment.

New York-based Blade offers commercial helicopter and seaplane trip services. It also provides air transportation and logistics for hospitals and is one of the largest movers of human organs for transplant. The stock went public in May 2021 through a SPAC and hasn't reported an annual profit since it listed. It has a market cap around $300 million.

And for income investors, Citigroup (C) goes ex-dividend on Monday, paying out on August 22.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and MetLife (MET) go ex-dividend on Tuesday. LVS has an August 13 payout date and MET pays out on Sept. 9.

IBM (IBM) goes ex-dividend on Friday, with a Sept. 10 payout date.