Apple: A $500 Billion Problem
Summary
- Apple's 4-year, $500 billion US investment plan would require a 10x increase in annual CapEx and could risk buybacks and dividends, and turn FCF negative.
- Apple has already started putting this plan into action, recently opening a Manufacturing Academy in Detroit and committing $500 million to MP Materials.
- Most iPhones are now imported tariff-free from India, and the products from Vietnam are subject to a 20% tariff, which I believe is baked into the $1.1B headwind this quarter.
- I am cautiously optimistic but will closely monitor updates on the US investment timeline; delays or backloading would ease my concerns and strengthen my rating.
