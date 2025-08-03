Mercury General: Signs Of Life, But Not A Buy - Why The Stock Still Rates A Hold

Summary

  • Mercury General's Q2 2025 showed improved underwriting results, but year-to-date performance remains negative due to earlier wildfire losses.
  • Investment income and realized gains have offset underwriting losses, supporting a projected FY2025 net income of $303–318 million.
  • Current valuation offers a modest 5–10% upside, but risk factors and a locked shareholding structure limit the stock's appeal.
  • Despite recent progress, I maintain a 'Hold' rating, as more attractive P&C insurance opportunities exist elsewhere.

In a prior article, I detailed the challenges Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) faced in January 2025. As expected, the Q1 2025 results were weak, fueled by underwriting losses. Recently, the insurance carrier has released its second-quarter results.

The company

