Chetan Woodun
  • YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF offers a high 59% yield through a covered call strategy on Palantir, appealing to income-focused investors despite capped upside and notable volatility.
  • The ETF is best suited for those moderately bullish or neutral on Palantir, seeking monthly income, and able to tolerate volatility and downside risk.
  • Palantir's AI-driven growth, aggressive revenue guidance, and supportive macrotrends could support further gains, but high valuation raises the risk of pullbacks.
  • I rate PLTY a buy for tactical income positioning, expecting 3.5% upside and strong total returns if Palantir maintains a choppy, upward trajectory.

Trading around $67.7, the YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTY) is an actively managed fund that has appreciated by roughly 30% since its launch on October 7, 2024. However, its trajectory has been marked by high volatility, hence not suitable for those

As a tech-focused industry Research Analyst, I aim to provide differentiated insights, whether it is for investing, trading, or informational reasons. For this purpose, I am not a classical equity researcher from the financial sector, but, I come from the IT world as the Director of Keylogin InfoTech and my insights are based on my own experience investing for 25 years.Also, my research is often backed by analytics and I make frequent use of charts to support my position.Based on losses during the GFC, I am often moderate and focus more on the direction and look for strategies to preserve capital. As per my career history below, I have wide experience, initially as an implementer in virtualization and cloud, and I was subsequently a team leader and project lead, mostly working in telcos.I like to write around themes like automated supply chains, Generative AI, telcos Capex, the deflationary nature of software, semiconductors, etc. and I am often contrarian. I also cover biotechs with more of a "techbio" focus.I have also been an entrepreneur in real estate ( a mediocre one), a business owner, and a farmer, and dedicate at least 5 hours per week to working on a non-profit basis. For this purpose, I help needy families by providing sponsored work and contributing peer reviews and opinions for enterprise tech.My investment journey started in mutual and indexed funds before later opting for individual stocks. Got a lot of experience in the 2008/2009 crash when I lost a lot due mostly to wrong advice. Since then I have done my research and have fallen in love with Seeking Alpha because of the unique perspectives it provides to someone investing hard-earned money as well as access to some of the best analysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

