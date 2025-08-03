The advertisement landscape is as crucial as ever, with consumer screen time increasing, podcast relevance, and peer competition. Brands face a critical choice: lean into the expansive, data-rich ecosystems of walled gardens like Google, Meta, and Amazon, or embrace the more open, transparent approach championed by lesser-known
The Trade Desk: Compelling Growth Prospects, Still Needs Earnings Growth To Surpass Traditional Ad Models
Summary
- Trade Desk leads in transparent, data-driven programmatic advertising, but faces fierce competition from walled gardens like Google, Meta, and Amazon.
- Financials are strong with 25% YoY revenue growth, 80% gross margin, and industry-leading profitability, but valuation remains a major concern.
- Technical analysis is mixed: recent price recovery and bullish chart patterns, but high RSI and lofty multiples suggest caution.
- I rate TTD a hold—growth prospects are compelling, but I need lower valuation and stronger EPS growth before upgrading to a buy.
