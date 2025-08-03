MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Q2: 2025-07-31 Earnings Summary

EPS of $0.97 beats by $0.31
 | Revenue of $145.49M (-23.75% Y/Y) beats by $6.92M

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Call Participants

Amit Sharma - Vice President of Investor Relations
Brandon M. Gall - CFO & Treasurer
Julie M. Francis - CEO & President
Mark Davidson - Corporate Controller

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin David Klieve - Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division
Marc J. Torrente - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Mitchell Brad Pinheiro - Sturdivant & Co., Inc., Research Division
Seamus Cassidy - TD Cowen, Research Division
Sean Patrick McGowan - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division
William Bates Chappell - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Good morning, and welcome to the MGP Ingredients Second Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Amit Sharma, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Amit Sharma

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to MGP's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. I'm Amit Sharma, Vice President of Investor Relations. And this morning, I'm joined on the call by Julie Francis, our new Chief Executive Officer and President, who will introduce herself and make some initial observations; Brandon Gall, our Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Davidson, our VP, Corporate Controller and Head of Treasury. They will provide an overview of our quarterly results and outlook.

As customary, we will begin the call with management's prepared remarks before opening the call to analyst questions. Before we begin, this call may involve certain forward-looking statements. The company's actual results could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including the risk factors described in the company's quarterly and Annual Reports filed with the SEC. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the call, except as required by the law.

