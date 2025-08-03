The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Dividend Volatility Weighted ETF (CDL) has a yield-focused strategy with a defensive tilt, reflecting its low-volatility mandate. The fund’s recent sector allocation rebalances over the past months have just strengthened
CDL: High Yields, Low Valuation
Summary
- CDL offers a compelling blend of high dividend yields, low volatility, and attractive valuation, making it appealing as rates decline and markets remain volatile.
- The fund’s defensive tilt is driven by heavy allocations to utilities and consumer staples, supporting resilience and income during market pullbacks.
- Compared to peers, CDL trades at a discount and delivers above-average yields, though it lags the benchmark in growth and profitability due to sector choices.
- Given rich market valuations and likely rate cuts, CDL is well-positioned for income-focused investors seeking downside protection and diversification in dividend ETFs.
