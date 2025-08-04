Let me state this right out of the gate: even though the essence of this article will revolve around future interest rate path, I do not recommend making meaningful capital allocation moves based on assumptions as to how certain macroeconomic
Interest Rates Heading Lower? 2 Picks To Not Loose Yield
Summary
- The probability for having lower rates in 2025 is more than 50%.
- For yield investors this is not necessarily good news.
- The lower the rates, the higher the valuations, which might again lead to a yield-starved environment.
- In this article, I discuss 2 picks that should remain attractive for income-seeking investors even if the rates go down and the economy becomes more volatile.
