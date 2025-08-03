The Trade Desk: Continue Riding The Bull Wave

Cyn Research
401 Followers

Summary

  • The Trade Desk has outperformed the S&P 500 since my last article, demonstrating strong growth momentum and resilience.
  • Upcoming earnings preview suggests continued robust figures and a positive outlook, supported by strong industry growth.
  • Valuation remains elevated versus peers, but scenario analysis shows potential to grow into current pricing.
  • Risks include high valuation and macro headwinds, but I maintain a Buy rating based on growth prospects and technicals.

Digital marketing commerce online sale concept, Businessman using laptop with Ads dashboard digital marketing strategy analysis for branding. online advertisement, ad on website and social media.

Introduction

The self-proclaimed global technology company that empowers buyers of advertising, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), was down more than 60% this year but has regained nearly 100% since its April lows, improving its YTD performance to only -27%. Only 61 other stocks in

This article was written by

Cyn Research
401 Followers
Hi! I'm a passionate investor who has been researching publically traded companies for over 6 years. My primary focus is on identifying great businesses at reasonable prices and holding them for the long term but I also dive into trend following strategies from time to time. While I have a slight bias toward technology companies, I maintain a broad perspective, including opportunities in crypto. I take a global approach to investing, occasionally seeking value beyond the U.S. market. Thanks for reading!

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TTD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TTD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TTD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TTD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News