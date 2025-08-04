SCHD ETF Alternative Strategy: 14.66% CAGR After Nearly 3 Years

Aug. 04, 2025 1:21 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Dividend Yield Theorist
9.03K Followers

Summary

  • My 4-Factor Dividend Growth Portfolio aims for a 12%+ long-term CAGR by blending SCHD’s methodology with a growth tilt and annual rebalancing.
  • Despite underperforming the S&P 500 in FY3, the portfolio maintains a 14.66% CAGR since inception, far outpacing SCHD’s 6.69%.
  • Dividend income and growth are strong, with a 27.68% increase in projected annual dividend income and a 9.29% dividend CAGR since launch.
  • While recent returns lag benchmarks, the strategy’s long-term focus and systematic approach should deliver solid results over a 5-10 year horizon.

Businessman using smartphone with rocket icon and text 2025 for fast start up business, Startup business 2025 concept, Strategic planning and business success, target, stock market, business growth.

Thawatchai Chawong

4-Factor Dividend Growth Portfolio

My 4-Factor Dividend Growth Strategy is an alternative investment strategy to the popular Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). You can think of it as having your own custom version of SCHD, tailored

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist
9.03K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL STOCKS MENTIONED either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD--
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™
DJUSDIV--
Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index
NXPI--
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
NKE--
NIKE, Inc.
HD--
The Home Depot, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News