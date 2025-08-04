FNDB: A Well-Rounded Value ETF

Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF is a value ETF implementing the RAFI methodology.
  • FNDB is well-diversified across sectors and holdings, with a focus on financials and technology.
  • FNDB has underperformed the benchmark since 2013, but has outperformed most value ETFs since 2016.
  • With low turnover, wide diversification, and a value approach avoiding the risky price-to-book ratio, FNDB offers a compelling alternative for value-focused investors.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

VALUE INVESTING text written on a notebook on chart and diagram

Iryna Drozd/iStock via Getty Images

This article updates my review of FNDB published in May 2024 in light of current holdings and recent performance.

FNDB strategy

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) was launched on 08/15/2013 and

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard
16.1K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOGL, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FNDB ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FNDB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FNDB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News