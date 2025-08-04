Medpace: Return Of The Mack, With Double-Digit Revenue Growth

Paul Dutz
245 Followers

Summary

  • Medpace delivered a stunning Q2 2025, with double-digit revenue and net new awards growth, defying widespread healthcare sector pessimism.
  • The company achieved 14% YoY revenue growth and 18.6% EBITDA growth, far surpassing expectations, and increased guidance for the year.
  • Management accelerated opportunistic share buybacks, returning $908 million to shareholders in the first half of 2025, demonstrating exceptional capital allocation.
  • Despite a 50% rally, Medpace trades below its 5-year average, leaving room for upside if execution and growth continue to outperform expectations.
Scientist Works with Petri Dishes with Various Bacteria, Tissue and Blood Samples. Concept of Pharmaceutical Research for Antibiotics, Curing Disease with DNA Enhancing Drugs. Moving Close-up Macro

gorodenkoff

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP), the Cincinnati-based clinical research organization, surprised the market at the start of last week with an absolutely stunning performance in the second quarter of 2025 that vividly revitalized the dusty and overly pessimistic perception of the healthcare sector

This article was written by

Paul Dutz
245 Followers
a 22-year-old self-taught investor, who is currently aiming for his Master of Science in Business Administration with focus on finance and accounting, meanwhile writing about interesting businesses.As an investor, I want to be involved in high-quality companies and follow them over a long period of time as they grow and create value. Therefore I focus on sustainable business models, high cash generation, cash flow growth, strong balance sheets and widening moats.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MEDP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MEDP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MEDP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MEDP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News